A Filipino bishop is set to take over the Diocese of Tagbilaran in Bohol this October.

The Diocese of Tagbilaran announced that the canonical possession and installation of Bishop Crispin Varquez has been scheduled to take place on 27 October at St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral Shrine-Parish in Tagbilaran City.

With this, the diocese invited the faithful to join the event in welcoming the new head of the episcopal district.

“We give thanks to God for the gift of a new shepherd to lead our Diocese and accompany us in our journey of faith,” it said.

The diocese noted that attending the event are Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, and Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown.

The Tagbilaran diocese made the announcement after Pope Leo XIV appointed Varquez as its bishop.

Varquez will become the eighth bishop of Tagbilaran and will succeed Uy who has been with the Archdiocese of Cebu since September 2025.

The 65-year-old bishop is currently the head of the diocese of Borongan in Eastern Samar.

The appointment of Varquez has been welcomed by the diocese since the bishop has been ordained as priest in 1989 in Tagbilaran.

“For the Diocese of Tagbilaran, this is more than the appointment of a new shepherd. It is a homecoming,” it earlier said.