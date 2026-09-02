Highlighting past environmental impacts, the farmers cited records linking previous Batong Buhay mine tailings to downstream river contamination. They cautioned that potential mine spills, excessive sedimentation, or chemical discharges could endanger agricultural livelihoods across Tabuk City, a major rice producer in the Cordillera region.

A dynamic action plan was outlined to safeguard local resources, calling for strict compliance with Republic Act 8371 to ensure genuine Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) from affected indigenous communities without manipulation. They also demanded the complete protection of water sources from toxic waste, the prioritization of regional food security over mining profits, and independent, science-based environmental assessments to evaluate downstream risks.

They urged local leaders, irrigators' associations, and agricultural workers to oppose mining proposals in the area, emphasizing the urgent need to protect regional watersheds, farmlands, and community livelihoods.