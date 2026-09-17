As of 31 August 2026, the dashboard recorded 4,415,860 visitor arrivals, up 0.78 percent from the 4,381,585 arrivals logged during the same period last year.

The United States remained the largest source market, accounting for 926,575 arrivals or 20.98 percent of the total. South Korea followed with 744,732 arrivals, equivalent to 16.86 percent.

The figures combine eTravel records from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and data from the Bureau of Immigration.

Beyond visitor numbers, the dashboard tracks Tourism Direct Gross Value Added, showing tourism’s contribution to the economy and its breakdown across industries such as accommodation, transportation, and food and beverage services.

It also provides tourism employment figures, allowing users to compare jobs directly linked to tourism with total national employment.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said making the information accessible would help businesses, local governments, researchers and the public better understand the industry.

“Making this information available to the public is not just about transparency for its own sake. It is about giving our stakeholders, from local government units to tourism businesses to ordinary Filipinos, the tools to understand how our industry is doing and where the opportunities are,” Angara-Mathay said.