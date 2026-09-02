Under the agreement, the DOT will integrate Newport World Resorts’ offerings into its Love the Philippines and Discover More to Love campaigns and support the promotion of original Filipino productions to domestic and international markets.

Newport World Resorts, meanwhile, will develop integrated “stay, dine and watch” packages and Metro Manila-centered itineraries, while exploring promotional rates and ticket offers for travelers.

“Entertainment has become one of the strongest reasons travelers choose to visit and return to a destination, and this partnership allows us to bring that experience to more Filipinos and international visitors alike,” Angara-Mathay said.

“Through this collaboration, we hope to showcase Filipino talent and creativity as part of what makes the Philippines worth discovering,” she added.

The DOT said the initiative also aims to encourage tourists to stay longer, increase visitor spending and support repeat travel while creating opportunities for Filipino performers and production workers.

Rodriguez said destinations need to offer travelers experiences beyond transportation and accommodation to encourage them to stay longer and return.

Live entertainment under the partnership will be anchored by Full House Theater Company, Newport World Resorts’ production arm.

Its latest production, Bongga Ka, ’Day! The Annie Batungbakal Musical, will open on 18 September at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Full House will also serve as the production arm of Westside Resort, which is set to open in Entertainment City this year with four theater venues.

Newport World Resorts and Westside Resort are under Travellers Group, which is expanding its entertainment portfolio as part of efforts to position the Philippines as the “Broadway of Asia.”