Malacañang has released a series of proclamations declaring special non-working days across 10 localities nationwide for various local celebrations, historical commemorations, and founding anniversaries throughout October.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Proclamations No. 1466 to 1475, giving residents in the areas the opportunity to participate in their respective festivities.

Schedule of local holidays:

7 October — Malita, Davao Occidental (Proclamation No. 1467) for its annual town fiesta.

8 October — San Isidro, Surigao del Norte (Proclamation No. 1468) to mark the municipality's 67th founding anniversary.

12 October — Talisay, Batangas (Proclamation No. 1466) to commemorate the historic Battle of Batangas.

16 October — Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur (Proclamation No. 1469) celebrating its 69th founding anniversary.

20 October — Batac, Ilocos Norte (Proclamation No. 1470) honoring the 160th birth anniversary of revolutionary general Gen. Artemio Ricarte.

21 October — Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi (Proclamation No. 1471) for its founding anniversary.

23 October — Angeles City (Proclamation No. 1472) for the vibrant street celebrations of the Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan Festival.

23 October — Narvacan, Ilocos Sur (Proclamation No. 1473) for the observance of Aldaw Ti Wayawaya-lli A Narvacan.

28 October — Dingle, Iloilo (Proclamation No. 1474) marking the historic "Cry of Lincud," the pioneering declaration of revolution against Spain in Iloilo province and Panay.

29 October — Mati City, Davao Oriental (Proclamation No. 1475) for the cultural festivities of the Sambuokan Festival.

Workers and students within these jurisdictions are entitled to the special non-working benefits stipulated under Philippine labor laws for the respective dates.