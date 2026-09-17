ANGELES CITY — A fire at the Pampanga Public Market reached the fourth alarm on Thursday, but fire authorities said the blaze has been contained.
Fire Inspector Sheila Marie Carlos confirmed that while the fire grew intense, it has been contained to its area of origin as firefighting operations continue.
Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II immediately ordered the temporary closure of the market’s sari-sari and wet sections as a safety precaution, pending a full assessment of the facility.
The mayor also appealed to the public not to take advantage of the situation following reports of alleged looting attempts at damaged stalls. Additional police personnel have been deployed to secure the area and protect vendors’ property.
Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, the number of stalls affected and the total cost of damage. Assessment and investigation remain ongoing.