A workers' barracks inside the Batasan Pambansa Complex near the House of Representatives in Quezon City caught fire on Sunday morning, 2 August.
Initial reports showed the blaze reached the first alarm, with House personnel confirming it was contained at around 10:30 a.m.
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire occurred in a workers' barracks made of light materials that is separate from the main House of Representatives building.
Quezon City Fire Marshal Fire Senior Superintendent Roberto Samillano Jr. said firefighters declared a fire out at 9:43 a.m.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.
No injuries or casualties have been reported.