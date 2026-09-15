Iceland's government will put forward in February a bill that could lead to an end to whale-hunting, a ministry spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

Iceland is one of three countries in the world that still kills the giant marine mammals, drawing fierce criticism from animal rights groups.

"In February, a bill aimed at amending the law on whale hunting... will go before parliament," a spokesman for Iceland's industry ministry told AFP.

The text would give "special attention to recommendations drawn up concerning a permanent ban on whale-hunting", he said.