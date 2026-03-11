Paolo Duterte reflects on anniversary of Rodrigo Duterte’s ICC arrest

Paolo Duterte also said the situation was particularly painful for their family, recalling that his father had allowed the late former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani as a gesture of reconciliation.

“Despite the controversies of the past, my father chose unity over division and extended a hand of goodwill to the Marcos family. History will remember how that act of goodwill was repaid,” the lawmaker said.

He argued that many Filipinos saw betrayal instead of gratitude when the former president was handed over and humiliated.

Paolo Duterte added that many Filipinos continue to remember his father for standing against criminals and drug syndicates and for defending ordinary citizens despite opposition from political elites.

“They remember who fought for ordinary Filipinos when the elites mocked and opposed him. And they remember who turned their backs when power and political survival were at stake. No amount of propaganda can erase the truth from the hearts of the people,” Duterte said.

The lawmaker said 11 March is more than just a date for their family and supporters of the former president.

He described it as a reminder of “loyalty met with betrayal,” adding that Filipinos would remember the events and that history would eventually judge those responsible.