As one of the country’s leading animal welfare organizations, the AKF emphasized that educational institutions must stand as beacons of kindness, not cruelty — especially when those in positions of authority are the ones involved.

“A school should be a place where compassion is taught, where vulnerable lives are protected, and where those in positions of authority lead by example. That an educator and a school personnel are allegedly behind this is deeply disturbing. What happened here — violence against a defenseless animal inside a campus — is unacceptable and must not be ignored.”

Students who knew Edward shared how gentle and affectionate he was toward everyone on campus. “He never hurt anyone. He would play with us every day. It breaks our hearts to know what he endured.”

Advocates and community members also made a made a heartfelt appeal to anyone who saw what happened, urging witnesses not to remain silent.

“Justice for the voiceless can only be pursued by those who have a voice. Do not let fear silence the truth."

"When we remain silent, we become part of the silence that allows cruelty to continue. Edward deserves someone to speak up for him.”

Residents also pointed out that animals should never be harmed even when they need to be kept away from premises. “There are humane, compassionate ways to handle any situation. Cruelty has no exemptions — not for anyone, regardless of position or title.”

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) is currently pursuing an investigation into the reports. When contacted by Daily Tribune, City Director PCol. Robert Domingo confirmed the inquiry remains ongoing.

He also urged the public to come forward to help establish the full truth.

Earlier, Rep. Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. called for a swift and thorough probe.