“Promoting heart health is a collective responsibility that requires strong institutional partnerships and deep community-level engagement,” Nocheseda said.

She added that the partnership with the Philippine Heart Center reflected NutriAsia’s commitment to promoting healthier practices among Filipino families.

Camille Santos, consumer lifestage manager for NutriAsia, said the campaign sought to bring health information and services closer to communities.

“Golden Fiesta takes its distinction as the most prescribed canola oil by doctors in the Philippines seriously,” Santos said. “For us, this is a call to go beyond retail shelves and traditional marketing to help bring heart health awareness to everyday Filipinos.”

The G.O.L.D.E.N. Movement kicked off at the Angeles University Foundation Medical Center on 15 September, where participants received free blood pressure testing and screenings, nutrition counseling, a Tai Chi session and samples of Golden Fiesta Canola Oil.

The campaign then moved to hospitals in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and the Davao Region before concluding at the Philippine Heart Center on 29 September.

At the final stop, medical experts discussed cardiovascular health and the risks associated with unhealthy lifestyle habits. Chef Ruben, a board member of the Hotel and Restaurant Chefs Association of the Philippines, also shared practical tips on heart-healthy nutrition and making healthier choices in the kitchen.

According to Golden Fiesta, the campaign emphasized that regular checkups, physical activity, mindful eating and other everyday lifestyle choices can contribute to long-term cardiovascular health.

Santos said the initiative aimed to empower Filipinos to take a more active role in managing their well-being.

“With our G.O.L.D.E.N. Movement, we are bringing free screenings, medical consultations, and heart-health education directly to communities and hospitals nationwide,” she said.

The campaign concluded with a reminder that promoting heart health can begin with simple, consistent choices made in everyday life.