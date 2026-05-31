Is Julia Barretto engaged to Lucas Lorenzo?

Neither Barretto nor Lorenzo have admitted their romantic affiliation, making their relationship, if there is any, a very private one.

Barretto was immediately linked to Lorenzo after the actress' breakup with Gerald Anderdson more than two years ago.

Lucas is the son of prominent businessman Martin Lorenzo. He is currently the CEO of Restaurant Concepts Group Inc. (RCGI). The company runs popular food and beverage brands like Barcino, Single Origin, Meat Depot and Bluesmith.

Aside from being a businessman, Lorenzo is known also as a triathlete.

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