Is Julia Barretto engaged to Lucas Lorenzo?

Talks of late on social media concern Julia Barretto’s engagement Lucas Lorenzo.
It came after netizens noticed what looked like an engagement ring on Barretto’s finger. They noticed it from the actress’ recent posts on social media.
Lorenzo comes from a prominent family of businessmen and is the brother-in-law of Julia's sister, Claudia Barretto.
Neither Barretto nor Lorenzo have admitted their romantic affiliation, making their relationship, if there is any, a very private one.
Barretto was immediately linked to Lorenzo after the actress' breakup with Gerald Anderdson more than two years ago.
Lucas is the son of prominent businessman Martin Lorenzo. He is currently the CEO of Restaurant Concepts Group Inc. (RCGI). The company runs popular food and beverage brands like Barcino, Single Origin, Meat Depot and Bluesmith.
Aside from being a businessman, Lorenzo is known also as a triathlete.
Did Francine Diaz address ‘maldita’ issue against her?
Netizens guessed that Sassa Gurl was referring to Francine Diaz who was the subject of his blind item in AC Soriano's podcast show.
Sassa Gurl alleged that his female co-star was hard to deal with during the shooting of their movie last year. There was one instance where the female co-star slammed the door in one scene. After the movie was finished, Sassa Gurl had talked with some of his co-stars and they told him their bad experience with the actress.
In a podcast show with Chad Kinis, Diaz admitted she has a maldita side.
"I'm not perfect. Not because I have a maldita personality I would show my maldita side to all people," Diaz said.
Diaz stressed that she is a human being who is not perfect all the time. She also has a bad mood and bad hair days but it doesn't mean she would show her mean side.
Primetime TV intensifies with Coco Martin's return in 'Sigabo’
Primetime TV will get extra exciting as Coco Martin, “Ang Hari ng Aksyon sa Ating Henerasyon,” makes his highly-anticipated comeback with Prime Actress Julia Montes in Sigabo, airing on weeknights beginning 22 June.
Coco brings excitement to viewers once more with his signature action-packed flair in his original concept for Sigabo, following his highly successful series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, which aired for seven years as the Philippines’ longest-running action-drama series, and FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, which was the country’s most-watched primetime series from 2023 to 2026.
The new ABS-CBN series offers a relatable story and an entertaining mix of action, romance, and comedy that will thrill viewers on weeknights.
FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and FPJ’s Batang Quiapo made a mark on Philippine pop culture and touched the lives of viewers around the world for its relatable characters and storylines that trended online and generated strong viewership on TV and online.