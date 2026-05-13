Julia Barretto, Charo Santos-Concio lead horror film ‘Knock Three Times’

A powerhouse cast led by Julia Barretto, Charo Santos-Concio, Christopher de Leon and Tony Labrusca has officially been revealed for the upcoming horror movie Knock Three Times by CreaZion Studios, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Jerrold Tarog.
The stars surprised moviegoers with a special appearance during the Cine Expo held at Gateway Cinema in Quezon City on 12 May, where the project’s lead cast was formally introduced to the public.
First presented during the Asian TV Forum in Singapore last year, the film quickly generated buzz among industry insiders because of its strong creative lineup and fresh approach to Filipino horror storytelling. The project is now considered one of the most highly anticipated local genre films currently in development.
Barretto, who previously showcased her horror credentials in the zombie thriller Block Z, continues to expand her portfolio in suspense and thriller-driven projects. Meanwhile, Santos-Concio brings decades of cinematic prestige to the film, having earned acclaim for her memorable performances in films such as Kisapmata and the supernatural thriller Eerie.
Veteran actor Christopher de Leon also joins the ensemble, adding another layer of gravitas to the project. Widely regarded as one of Philippine cinema’s most respected actors, de Leon has appeared in numerous landmark films throughout his career, including Kakabakaba Ka Ba?, Three Godless Years, and Ganito Kami Noon… Paano Kayo Ngayon?
Completing the cast is Labrusca, whose performances in Glorious and Dreamboi helped establish him as one of the notable young actors of his generation.
The story was created by filmmaker Real Florido and previously gained recognition after being selected as a finalist in the EST N8 Horror Pitch at the Asia TV Forum & Market in Singapore.
According to producer Anter “RJ” Agustin, the film aims to showcase Filipino storytelling through a bold and globally appealing horror narrative rooted in local culture and sensibilities.
Additional details about the film, including more cast announcements and production updates, are expected to be unveiled soon.