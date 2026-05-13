Julia Barretto, Charo Santos-Concio lead horror film ‘Knock Three Times’

A powerhouse cast led by Julia Barretto, Charo Santos-Concio, Christopher de Leon and Tony Labrusca has officially been revealed for the upcoming horror movie Knock Three Times by CreaZion Studios, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Jerrold Tarog.

The stars surprised moviegoers with a special appearance during the Cine Expo held at Gateway Cinema in Quezon City on 12 May, where the project’s lead cast was formally introduced to the public.

First presented during the Asian TV Forum in Singapore last year, the film quickly generated buzz among industry insiders because of its strong creative lineup and fresh approach to Filipino horror storytelling. The project is now considered one of the most highly anticipated local genre films currently in development.