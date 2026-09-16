DAVAO CITY — Dabawenyos expressed their support for former President Rodrigo R. Duterte after he appeared in person before judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, for the third status conference in his case on Wednesday, 16 September.
Dabawenyos took to social media to share photos of Duterte’s appearance at the ICC and express that they missed the former president, who has been detained in The Hague since March 2025.
Duterte was seen wearing a black suit and seated in the courtroom before the ICC judges entered.
One social media user posted, “Nakita nyo ba si FPRRD? He’s so fresh and pumogi.”
Another wrote, “Ang gwapo ni Tatay Digong, parang Koreano,” while another post said, “Bring him home alive.”
Duterte is facing proceedings before the ICC over alleged crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s war on drugs.