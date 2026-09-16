DAVAO CITY — Dabawenyos expressed their support for former President Rodrigo R. Duterte after he appeared in person before judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, for the third status conference in his case on Wednesday, 16 September.

Dabawenyos took to social media to share photos of Duterte’s appearance at the ICC and express that they missed the former president, who has been detained in The Hague since March 2025.