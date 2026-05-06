Palace ‘associates’ Mabanta to FPRRD, not with Marcos

Castro said Mabanta has featured various articles on his social media pages that are against the Marcos administration.

According to a report of Rolling Stone Philippines, Mabanta, who was arrested on Tuesday night by the National Bureau of Investigation for allegedly attempting extortion of P300 million involving House Speaker Martin Romualdez, served as President Marcos’s social media strategist before his presidency began in 2022.”

However, Castro said Mabanta’s case must undergo due process.

“Ang nais naman po ng Pangulo sa lahat ng pagkakataon managot ang dapat na managot. Kung mayroon po siyang dapat na panagutan, kung mayroon po silang ginawang krimen, dapat lamang po nila itong panagutan, pero definitely kailangan po ng due process sa lahat ng bagay,” she said.