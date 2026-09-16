The envoy said that she personally went to Siargao to check on the Israeli tourists after locals and business owners reported cases of rude conduct, refusal to pay restaurant bills, harassment, and altercations with residents.

During her travel to Siargao in May 2026, Ambassador Kursh met local mayor and vice mayor, police, and business groups. She stated that bad behavior by individuals does not represent all travelers and hopes that Israeli visitors would serve as “ambassadors” for Israel and show proper conduct.

The official has urged local authorities to enforce laws and ordinances, adding that there should be no special treatment to anyone, even to Israeli tourists. But the official said that the rowdy behavior of an Israeli tourist does not reflect the whole nation of Israel.

“There are many Israelis who are enjoying the Philippines and are embracing and respecting the culture,” Kursh said, after meeting many Israelis who went to Siargao during her visit there.

The envoy met with Philippine Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay as the two discussed the tourism concerns involving rowdy Israeli tourists. She assured Mathay that the Israeli Embassy would cooperate with local authorities whenever an Israeli tourist is involved.

“Our responsibility, the Embassy and the Israeli tourists who are coming here, is to say ‘Maraming salamat po’ for this hospitality and behave as best as they can,” Kursh said, adding that Israeli tourists should help strengthen relations between the two countries through respectful behavior.

During her stay in Clark Freeport, Ambassador led the opening of the ONE Pampanga Culinary Cup (OPCC 2026), a two-day event at the SM City Clark on 16 September 2026 that showcases the province’s culinary heritage Pampanga is most renowned for.

Kapampangan culinary experts Felix Asuncion, Chery Lou Manarang and Chef Heinz Pelayo organized the OPCC 2026, a competition that showcases the province’s culinary heritage and brings together chefs and food enthusiasts for a celebration of local cuisine.

Ambassador Kursh, Events Manager Chie Basco, SM Mall Manager Grace Gavino, DOT Region 3 Director Richard Daenos, Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Chef Asuncion, CDC president Agnes Devanadera, CIAC - Clark International Airport Corporation president Jojit Alcazar, and Chef Pelayo, OPCC Co Convenor.

The OPCC 2026 aims to pit the best Kapampangan culinary experts against each other and stand alongside some of the region's most promising culinary talents. The competition is open to students and aspiring chefs to seasoned professionals.

Manager Basco said, “This is your chance to step into the competition kitchen, challenge your skills, and stand alongside some of the region's most promising culinary talents. From students and aspiring chefs to seasoned professionals, everyone shares the same stage and the same opportunity to showcase their craft.”

The OPCC 2026 will include competition categories such as Modern Kapampangan Cuisine, Creative Breakfast, Young Chef Challenge, Quick Fire Pasta, Modern Filipino Kakanin Desserts, Dress the Cake (Themed), Celebration Cakes, and Modern Kapampangan Plated Dessert.

While localized data for Pampanga is limited, national indicators from the Department of Tourism (DOT) show that Israel is a growing “opportunity market” for the country. Nationwide, annual Israeli tourist arrivals typically fluctuate between 14,000 and 25,000 visitors.

For instance, the DOT recorded 24,583 Israeli tourists in 2025, marking a 53.6% year-on-year increase. Israel usually ranks around the 30th largest source of foreign tourist arrivals to the Philippines.

According to the Israeli Embassy, arrivals primarily consist of younger backpackers, family vacationers, and honeymooners