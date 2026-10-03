PELÍCULA>PELIKULA Spanish Film Festival

5–11 October | Power Plant Cinema, Rockwell, Makati

If you are looking for something more interesting than another streaming recommendation, head to Power Plant Cinema for the 25th Manila Spanish Film Festival.

The festival brings films from Spain, Latin America and the Philippines to Manila, with screenings in their original languages and English subtitles. Admission is free, making this an especially good option for cinephiles who want to discover films they might not otherwise see in commercial theaters.

The festival continues through 11 October, so there is still time to catch a screening from 6 October onward.

Best for: Film lovers, solo movie dates and anyone who wants to discover something beyond the usual multiplex lineup.