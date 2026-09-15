It was a night when Filipino music’s brightest stars shared one stage as the 39th Awit Awards gathered some of the biggest and most exciting names in the entertainment industry for a grand celebration of Original Pilipino Music.
Held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, the awards night became more than a showcase of this year’s outstanding recordings. From established hitmakers and celebrated bands to rising P-pop acts and personalities from different corners of Philippine entertainment, the event delivered a star-studded gathering that reflected the diversity and continuing evolution of the local music scene.
SB19 emerged among the evening’s notable winners, taking home Best Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Dungka.” Group leader Pablo, together with RADKIDZ, was also recognized as Songwriter of the Year.
IV of Spades claimed two of the night’s biggest honors. “Aura” was named Song of the Year, while the group’s “Andalucia” captured Album of the Year.
Fitterkarma scored another major victory as “Pag-ibig ay Kanibalismo II” was proclaimed Record of the Year.
Janine Berdin also enjoyed a memorable evening with “What if I miss you for the rest of my life,” which earned Best Ballad Recording as well as Best Performance by a Solo Artist.
Dionela and Loonie proved to be another winning combination. Their collaboration “Ikigai” triumphed in Best R&B Recording, Best Rap/Hiphop Recording and Best Collaboration.
Ben&Ben added another honor to its collection after “Saranggola” won Best Performance by a Group, while Lola Amour, Project Yazz, Typecast and One Click Straight were among the artists recognized across the various musical genres.
Adding even more glamour to the celebration was the presence of familiar entertainment personalities and music stars on the red carpet and inside the arena. Among those bringing additional star power to the event were Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, drag artist Marina Summers, the iconic SexBomb Girls, Jayda Avanzado and fast-rising P-pop girl group XONARA.
The gathering underscored how the Awit Awards continues to bring generations and genres together—from pop, rock and alternative music to hip-hop, R&B, jazz, folk and electronic music—while giving both established performers and emerging artists their moment in the spotlight.
39th Awit Awards winners
Best Ballad Recording — “What if I miss you for the rest of my life” — Janine Berdin
Best Jazz Recording — “Yamot-Ennui” — Project Yazz
Best R&B Recording — “Ikigai” — Dionela feat. Loonie
Best World Music Recording — “Love on Loop” — Lola Amour
Best Traditional Contemporary Folk Recording — “Malalim ang Gabi” — Project Yazz
Best Dance/Electronic Recording — “Dungka” — SB19
Best Rock/Metal Recording — “Rapture” — Typecast
Best Alternative Recording — “Telepono” — One Click Straight
Best Rap/Hiphop Recording — “Ikigai” — Dionela feat. Loonie
Best Pop Recording — “Dungka” — SB19
Best Collaboration — “Ikigai” — Dionela feat. Loonie
Best Performance by a Solo Artist — “What if I miss you for the rest of my life” — Janine Berdin
Best Performance by a Group — “Saranggola” — Ben&Ben
Songwriter of the Year — Pablo of SB19 and RADKIDZ
Producer of the Year — Brian Lotho
Best New Artist — Nicole
Record of the Year — “Pag-ibig ay Kanibalismo II” — fitterkarma
Song of the Year — “Aura” — IV of Spades
Album of the Year — “Andalucia” — IV of Spades
With major victories spread across some of the country’s most recognizable acts and a guest list packed with stars, the 39th Awit Awards ultimately became a celebration not only of trophies, but of the talent, creativity and personalities keeping OPM vibrant for a new generation.