SB19 emerged among the evening’s notable winners, taking home Best Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Dungka.” Group leader Pablo, together with RADKIDZ, was also recognized as Songwriter of the Year.

IV of Spades claimed two of the night’s biggest honors. “Aura” was named Song of the Year, while the group’s “Andalucia” captured Album of the Year.

Fitterkarma scored another major victory as “Pag-ibig ay Kanibalismo II” was proclaimed Record of the Year.

Janine Berdin also enjoyed a memorable evening with “What if I miss you for the rest of my life,” which earned Best Ballad Recording as well as Best Performance by a Solo Artist.

Dionela and Loonie proved to be another winning combination. Their collaboration “Ikigai” triumphed in Best R&B Recording, Best Rap/Hiphop Recording and Best Collaboration.

Ben&Ben added another honor to its collection after “Saranggola” won Best Performance by a Group, while Lola Amour, Project Yazz, Typecast and One Click Straight were among the artists recognized across the various musical genres.

Adding even more glamour to the celebration was the presence of familiar entertainment personalities and music stars on the red carpet and inside the arena. Among those bringing additional star power to the event were Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, drag artist Marina Summers, the iconic SexBomb Girls, Jayda Avanzado and fast-rising P-pop girl group XONARA.

The gathering underscored how the Awit Awards continues to bring generations and genres together—from pop, rock and alternative music to hip-hop, R&B, jazz, folk and electronic music—while giving both established performers and emerging artists their moment in the spotlight.

39th Awit Awards winners

Best Ballad Recording — “What if I miss you for the rest of my life” — Janine Berdin

Best Jazz Recording — “Yamot-Ennui” — Project Yazz

Best R&B Recording — “Ikigai” — Dionela feat. Loonie

Best World Music Recording — “Love on Loop” — Lola Amour

Best Traditional Contemporary Folk Recording — “Malalim ang Gabi” — Project Yazz

Best Dance/Electronic Recording — “Dungka” — SB19

Best Rock/Metal Recording — “Rapture” — Typecast

Best Alternative Recording — “Telepono” — One Click Straight

Best Rap/Hiphop Recording — “Ikigai” — Dionela feat. Loonie

Best Pop Recording — “Dungka” — SB19

Best Collaboration — “Ikigai” — Dionela feat. Loonie

Best Performance by a Solo Artist — “What if I miss you for the rest of my life” — Janine Berdin

Best Performance by a Group — “Saranggola” — Ben&Ben

Songwriter of the Year — Pablo of SB19 and RADKIDZ

Producer of the Year — Brian Lotho

Best New Artist — Nicole

Record of the Year — “Pag-ibig ay Kanibalismo II” — fitterkarma

Song of the Year — “Aura” — IV of Spades

Album of the Year — “Andalucia” — IV of Spades

With major victories spread across some of the country’s most recognizable acts and a guest list packed with stars, the 39th Awit Awards ultimately became a celebration not only of trophies, but of the talent, creativity and personalities keeping OPM vibrant for a new generation.