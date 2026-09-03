Chan has long been closely associated with the beginning of the Filipino Christmas season, with his enduring holiday songs returning to the airwaves as early as September. This time, the music icon shares the spotlight with SB19, one of the groups that has helped bring contemporary Filipino pop music to audiences beyond the country.

Their collaboration forms part of a promotional video from the Department of Tourism highlighting familiar Filipino Christmas traditions, including Simbang Gabi and Noche Buena. Through music and images of cherished celebrations, the campaign presents the holidays not simply as a season, but as an expression of Filipino family, faith, hospitality and togetherness.

The pairing also creates an interesting bridge between eras. Chan represents a catalog of Christmas music that has accompanied generations of Filipino families, while SB19 embodies the increasingly global reach of modern OPM and P-pop.

For SB19, the Tourism Philippines campaign is another opportunity to carry Filipino culture onto a wider international platform. As tourism ambassadors, the group is also expected to showcase and tease new music in connection with the 49th ASEAN Summit, which the Philippines will host from November 13 to 15, 2026.

Bringing Chan’s timeless holiday appeal together with SB19’s contemporary energy gives the campaign a distinctly Filipino musical identity—one rooted in tradition while confidently looking toward a new generation.

And as another long Philippine Christmas season begins, two very different chapters of OPM have come together with one message: wherever Filipino music travels, the warmth of a Filipino Christmas can travel with it.