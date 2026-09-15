“I have come to realize that not every trans person grows up with a sister to guide them,” she said.

For Spiegelman, that absence of guidance can leave many individuals searching for answers to deeply personal questions—from finding doctors they can trust and understanding how to care for their bodies to navigating environments where they may not always feel accepted.

Rather than focusing only on her own journey, the Filipina beauty queen turned her message toward becoming a source of support for others.

“And now, this is the kind of sister I want to be,” she declared.

Spiegelman challenged her audience to consider how society can help transgender people feel safe, informed and empowered enough to embrace who they are without fear.

Her answer centered on three elements she believes can make a meaningful difference.

“The answer begins with access, continues with community, and strengthens through sisterhood,” Spiegelman said.

Her speech also underscored the importance of passing forward the encouragement one receives. Spiegelman credited the experiences of other transgender women with helping build her own strength and expressed her desire to offer that same sense of solidarity to someone else.

“I was built by the stories of my sisters, and I want to be that sister to someone else,” she added.

Representing the Philippines on an international platform, Spiegelman transformed her moment at the podium into more than a pageant appearance. It became an opportunity to advocate for greater understanding and to emphasize that empowerment is also about ensuring others have access to knowledge, community and people willing to stand beside them.