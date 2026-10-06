What particularly concerned Dominguez was what happened next. Instead of stopping to address the collision, the motorcycle allegedly continued on its way.

Fortunately, Dominguez and her nephews were unharmed. Her vehicle, however, sustained damage from the impact.

The television personality later issued a pointed message to the motorcycle rider and passenger, urging them to contact her directly.

“You better message me privately bago kita ipa-track down beh. Natatandaan ko mga mukha niyo,” Dominguez wrote.

The incident has since reached the attention of the Land Transportation Office, which encouraged Dominguez to personally visit the agency and lodge a formal complaint.

LTO chief Markus Lacanilao said authorities could place an alarm on the motorcycle as part of the process, which could lead to serious consequences for those involved.

“I-a-alarm namin yan. Pag na-alarm namin ‘yan pwede yang ma-impound. Pwedeng ma-revoke ang license niyan. Mapapanagot natin, mabigat ang kaparusahan niyan,” Lacanilao said.

The LTO has also reportedly identified the registered owner of the motorcycle, who is from Binangonan, Rizal.

As of the report, however, the Antipolo City Police had yet to receive a blotter regarding the incident. Lacanilao reminded motorists involved in similar situations to immediately report the matter to the police station with jurisdiction over the area where it happened.

For Dominguez, what could have been a more serious road accident ended without injuries to her or the children accompanying her. But the incident has also underscored a basic responsibility on the road: when a collision happens, motorists are expected to stop, face the situation and be accountable for their actions.