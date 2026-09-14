More than a visual tribute to the country’s iconic bird, the costume carries a deeper message about the Filipino spirit. Its powerful wings symbolize the freedom to overcome limitations and the determination to rise despite challenges.

Dubbed “The Philippine Eagle’s Promise,” the concept draws parallels between the eagle’s ability to soar and the dreams of people who refuse to be confined by circumstances.

The message behind the costume also goes beyond individual success. It emphasizes that true achievement is not measured solely by how high one can rise, but also by the ability to inspire and uplift others along the journey.

For Spiegelman, the national costume becomes a representation of a Philippines filled with diverse cultures, stories and voices—all united by the courage to dream.

“Every Culture. Every Story. Every Voice,” reads part of the message accompanying the presentation, reinforcing the inclusive spirit behind Spiegelman’s Miss International Queen campaign.

The Philippine representative is set to continue the competition leading to the Miss International Queen 2026 event on September 19 at Tiffany’s Show Pattaya in Thailand.

Behind Spiegelman’s Philippine campaign are National Director Fuschia Anne Ravena, Creative Director Roderic Dela Cruz and President/CEO Michelle Montecarlo.

With the Philippine eagle serving as both inspiration and metaphor, Spiegelman’s national costume sends a powerful message to the international stage: dreams are meant to spread their wings—and every person deserves the opportunity to soar.