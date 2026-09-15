BAGUIO CITY — P7.2 million worth of marijuana plants were destroyed by law enforce sduring an eradication operation along the boundaries of Barangay Saclit in Sadanga, Mountain Province, and Tinglayan, Kalinga, on 14 September 2026.
Operating teams uprooted and burned approximately 36,000 fully grown marijuana plants (FGMJPs) cultivated across a 6,000-square-meter parcel of public land. While no cultivators were apprehended on site, authorities are conducting an investigation to identify the individuals responsible for the plantation.
The destruction of the FGMJPs is a joint operation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency(PDEA) Cordillera Mountain Province Provincial Office, the Sadanga Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), and the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC).
PDEA Cordillera also gave tribute to one of its agents who passed away while receiving a medical attention. Agent Bingbing Ligante, 43, was brought to her final resting place in Tamac, Villaviciosa, Abra.