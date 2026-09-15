BAGUIO CITY — P7.2 million worth of marijuana plants were destroyed by law enforce sduring an eradication operation along the boundaries of Barangay Saclit in Sadanga, Mountain Province, and Tinglayan, Kalinga, on 14 September 2026.

​Operating teams uprooted and burned approximately 36,000 fully grown marijuana plants (FGMJPs) cultivated across a 6,000-square-meter parcel of public land. While no cultivators were apprehended on site, authorities are conducting an investigation to identify the individuals responsible for the plantation.