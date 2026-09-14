The Sangguniang Bayan of La Trinidad unanimously approved Resolution No. 426-2026 on 8 September, endorsing the LTIPO’s resolution of support for the Mankayan communities.

The municipal council said the indigenous communities’ rights to their ancestral domain, culture, livelihood and self-determination must be respected.

Copies of the resolution are set to be transmitted to the affected communities, CMDC and concerned regulatory agencies, including the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples-Cordillera, Mines and Geosciences Bureau and Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Cordillera.