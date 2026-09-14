LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The La Trinidad municipal council has expressed support for indigenous communities in Mankayan opposing proposed mineral exploration activities in their agricultural lands.
Members and officers of the La Trinidad Indigenous Peoples Organization earlier voiced solidarity with indigenous residents of Barangays Bulalacao and Guinaoang, who are opposing the proposed exploration activities of Crescent Mining and Development Corp.
The Sangguniang Bayan of La Trinidad unanimously approved Resolution No. 426-2026 on 8 September, endorsing the LTIPO’s resolution of support for the Mankayan communities.
The municipal council said the indigenous communities’ rights to their ancestral domain, culture, livelihood and self-determination must be respected.
Copies of the resolution are set to be transmitted to the affected communities, CMDC and concerned regulatory agencies, including the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples-Cordillera, Mines and Geosciences Bureau and Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Cordillera.