In a video taken by one of the passengers, the driver is seen laying in shock while bleeding from the gunshot wound as the passengers decide among themselves to drive him to the nearest hospital. A pent bullet casing is also seen on the floor of the van near the driver’s foot.

The timely response of the passengers saved the driver’s life. He is now in stable condition and recovering from his injury. The suspect reportedly escaped the scene.

Several hours later, combined forces from the Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur police were able to arrest the suspect in Lupi town in Camarines Sur.

Recovered from the suspect was the gun, several bullets, cellphones, and money. It is not immediately known if the money and cellphones were stolen from the passengers of the van.

Initial police report said the suspect was a former member of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Investigation is ongoing.