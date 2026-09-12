Hassan is a candidate for Member of Parliament in Lamitan City District 1.

The report stated that the suspects stopped nearby the residence of Hassan and opened fire before escaping. The police recovered several 9mm cartridges from the crime scene.

The businessman was immediately taken to the nearest medical facility.

Mayor Price Furigay issued a statement regarding the incident, stating, "I strongly condemn the shooting incident that occurred tonight in Lamitan City. Any act of violence that threatens the safety and peace of our community has no place in our city."

"I have personally visited the area and coordinated with our police and other concerned authorities to ensure that a thorough investigation is immediately conducted. I have directed our law enforcement authorities to exhaust all available means to identify and apprehend those responsible," he added.