The increase gives SM Prime another source of foot traffic across its broader property portfolio, with eventgoers also gaining access to dining, retail and entertainment establishments surrounding its venues.

The opening of the SM Seaside Cebu Arena in July further expanded the property developer’s live entertainment footprint and contributed to the increase in visitor numbers.

“Our venues provide Filipino audiences with a complete experience before, during, and after a live event,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said on Monday.

“With dining, retail, entertainment and other amenities within easy reach, we can extend the experience beyond the event itself while creating more value across our properties,” Lim added.

At the SM MOA Arena, more than 110 shows were staged from January to August, up as much as 20 percent from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the newly opened SM Seaside Cebu Arena kicked off operations with sold-out concerts by BINI and IV of Spades.

SM Prime expects the momentum to continue through the final months of the year as its venues maintain a steady pipeline of local and international acts.

Upcoming sold-out shows at the MOA Arena include performances by Regine Velasquez, Silent Sanctuary and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Tickets are also on sale for Jason Mraz, Wave to Earth and LE SSERAFIM, along with 34 performances of Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance!

In Cebu, the upcoming lineup includes Bida Sa Arena, Premier Volleyball League and Spikers’ Turf matches, the East Asia Super League and LANY. The venue will also host 14 performances of Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance!

SM Prime is already building its 2027 events calendar, with Westlife’s anniversary tour, The Script’s sold-out three-show run, and Maroon 5’s Asia 2027 tour among those announced.

BIGBANG is also scheduled to perform at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Manila, while Cebu is set to host the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.