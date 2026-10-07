The screening carries a personal significance: Agoto is part of the cast of Sisa, the historical thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jun Robles Lana.

Sisa stars Hilda Koronel in her return to the big screen, alongside Eugene Domingo, Jennica Garcia, Tanya Gomez and Romnick Sarmenta. Set in 1902 during the closing years of the Philippine-American War, the film follows Sisa, a woman who survives immense loss and harbors a secret tied to revenge.

Agoto has built an acclaimed body of work in Philippine independent cinema. She starred in the critically acclaimed Filipiñana, the country's Oscar submission for Best International Feature. She also appeared in Cross My Heart and Hope to Die, for which she won Best Actress at the 2024 Tokyo International Film Festival.

Now, the industry is rallying around Agoto as she faces a difficult battle of her own.

Every ticket purchased for the Sisa fundraiser will help support Jorrybell’s treatment. Those who can give a little extra are also encouraged to make an additional donation.

Every peso, big or small, can make a difference.

Come watch Sisa, bring your friends and help remind Jorrybell that she does not have to face this fight alone.

8 October, 7 p.m.

Cinema 76

Limited seats only

Register at: tinyurl.com/bellybeatsit