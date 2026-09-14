The company said the expansion reflects continued confidence in Filipino talent and the Philippines as a base for global business services.

PMIBS President Harry Tan Jr. said the company’s next phase would focus on using AI to help employees handle more complex work while continuing to develop local talent.

“If the first five years were about building capability, the next five years will be about helping our people create even greater value through AI. At the center of this future is still our people—their judgment, creativity, collaboration, and ability to turn technology into real business impact,” Tan said.

Established in 2021, PMIBS now employs 519 Manila-based professionals providing about 600 specialized services in finance, human resources, information technology, commercial operations, data analytics, supply chain, project management and fleet services.

These services support PMI operations across 160 markets worldwide.

PMI Vice President of Global Business Services Edvinas Katilius said the Manila hub has become an important source of expertise and solutions for PMI markets globally.

“Technology is one of the driving forces of the future,” Katilius said. “That is why we are focusing on creating more jobs related to technology and higher value-added services as we build a future-ready organization.”

House Committee on Trade and Industry Chair Rep. Maximo Y. Dalog Jr. said PMIBS demonstrates the global competitiveness of Filipino workers and the growing importance of the business services sector to the economy.

“By consistently delivering high value solutions, PMIBS has not only contributed to our economic growth, but has also elevated the Philippines' status as a premier global business hub,” Dalog said.

The expansion is aligned with the company’s “PMIBS 10X” agenda, which seeks to combine digital capabilities with human expertise to improve operations and business impact.

The anniversary celebration also featured an AI hackathon at the new facility, where local technology talent worked on operational challenges using generative and analytical tools.

Former Makati Mayor Junjun Binay and Makati City Majority Floor Leader Councilor Dino Imperial also welcomed the expansion, citing its contribution to jobs, talent development and local economic activity.

PMIBS operates alongside Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp. under Philip Morris Philippines. PMFTC President Zhenya Ivanov said PMIBS remains integral to the company’s broader transformation and long-term plans in the Philippines.