He also called on the government to apply enforcement on a project-by-project basis rather than allowing issues involving one development to affect other projects owned by the same developer.

Cariño said permits and licenses to sell are issued for specific developments, making it inappropriate for a violation or dispute involving one project to automatically carry consequences for unrelated developments.

“CREBA is not asking for less regulation. We are asking for regulation that is legally certain, proportionate, transparent, and predictable,” Cariño said.

The group likewise sought greater transparency in government data on housing production and escrow funds, saying reliable information would help developers and public agencies coordinate more effectively.

CREBA said the expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program should be assessed based on the number of housing units actually completed and occupied, rather than solely on announced project commitments.

Cariño added that housing output should be measured alongside affordability and accessibility, particularly the transportation and other costs families face in reaching their homes.

“Ultimately, development must be measured not only by how many buildings we construct, but by how those developments improve people’s lives,” Cariño said.

The organization also raised concerns over the implementation of the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act (RPVARA), supporting standardized property valuation while urging careful implementation and updated comprehensive land use plans.

CREBA said closer coordination between government and the private sector could help translate housing commitments into actual communities, particularly as emerging industrial corridors generate demand for homes, transportation and other essential services.