In its bid to foster a workplace culture rooted in trust, inclusion, teamwork and growth, Philip Morris Philippines, comprising PMFTC Inc. and PMI Business Solutions (Philippines) Inc. (PMIBS), has earned the Great Place to Work certification for the first time.

Joseph Gruber, head of People and Culture at PMFTC, said the recognition reflects the company’s efforts to create an environment where employees can succeed while supporting its smoke-free transformation.

“Earning this certification for the first time is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of our employees. Their trust and commitment make PMFTC and PMIBS truly great places to work, where everyone feels empowered to grow and inspired to contribute to our shared purpose of delivering a smoke-free future. When our people succeed and feel valued, our business transformation becomes stronger and more sustainable,” he said.