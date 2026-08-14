In its bid to foster a workplace culture rooted in trust, inclusion, teamwork and growth, Philip Morris Philippines, comprising PMFTC Inc. and PMI Business Solutions (Philippines) Inc. (PMIBS), has earned the Great Place to Work certification for the first time.
Joseph Gruber, head of People and Culture at PMFTC, said the recognition reflects the company’s efforts to create an environment where employees can succeed while supporting its smoke-free transformation.
“Earning this certification for the first time is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of our employees. Their trust and commitment make PMFTC and PMIBS truly great places to work, where everyone feels empowered to grow and inspired to contribute to our shared purpose of delivering a smoke-free future. When our people succeed and feel valued, our business transformation becomes stronger and more sustainable,” he said.
Gruber said the certification adds to the growing number of Great Place to Work recognitions received by Philip Morris International affiliates worldwide.
Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its certification is based on employee feedback about their workplace culture.
“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work, said.
“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Philip Morris Philippines (PMFTC/PMIBS) stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees,” she added.
For 2025-2026, six PMI affiliates earned Great Place to Work certifications across Latin America, Asia and Europe, reflecting the company’s broader focus on employee experience across its global operations.
“The recognition brings Philip Morris Philippines alongside other PMI affiliates around the world that have received Great Place to Work recognition. It reinforces the company’s commitment to investing in its people as it continues its aim to actively deliver a smoke-free future,” Gruber said.