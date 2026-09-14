It also includes market and livelihood support through KADIWA ng Pangulo and the Kabuhayan at Kaunlaran ng Kababayang Katutubo program, which provides assistance to indigenous communities.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the programs are intended to address the immediate production and livelihood needs of farmers.

“We want to make sure our farmers have the support they need to produce more, earn more, and build more secure livelihoods,” Tiu Laurel said.

The package also includes the government’s “Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!” program, which provides vulnerable sectors access to P20-per-kilo rice sourced from National Food Authority (NFA) stocks procured from local rice farmers.

The DA’s rollout formed part of Handog ng Pangulo 2026, which culminated on 14 September alongside activities marking President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s birthday.

Launched in 2024 under the banner “Serbisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat,” Handog ng Pangulo brings government services closer to communities through coordinated programs of national agencies and local governments.

For the agriculture sector, the DA said the initiative brings various existing programs together, allowing beneficiaries to access production inputs, livelihood assistance and market opportunities through a single nationwide effort.

KADIWA ng Pangulo, for example, links farmers and producers with consumers and institutional buyers, while the indigenous peoples’ livelihood program provides support tailored to local communities.