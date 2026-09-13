The operator of a bus involved in a fatal collision that killed a senior citizen and injured nine others in Manila has been summoned by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for a thorough investigation into the incident.

In a statement concerning the issuance of a show-cause order, Acting LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Greg Pua said authorities were investigating two potential violations of the conditions set in the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC).

Witnesses to the collision alleged that the bus was speeding along España Boulevard on 11 September. The bus driver, on the other hand, claimed that the vehicle had lost its brakes at the time of the incident.