The operator of a bus involved in a fatal collision that killed a senior citizen and injured nine others in Manila has been summoned by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for a thorough investigation into the incident.
In a statement concerning the issuance of a show-cause order, Acting LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Greg Pua said authorities were investigating two potential violations of the conditions set in the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC).
Witnesses to the collision alleged that the bus was speeding along España Boulevard on 11 September. The bus driver, on the other hand, claimed that the vehicle had lost its brakes at the time of the incident.
Pua said both cases constituted defiance of the CPC, which requires vehicles to be properly maintained and drivers to operate them responsibly.
“The investigation is aimed at determining the truth and imposing appropriate sanctions especially that there were people who were hurt, one actually died based on the report that we received here in the LTFRB,” he said.
With the order issued, a hearing on the matter was scheduled for 17 September. The operator was asked to furnish documents pertaining to the roadworthiness of the bus involved, while the driver was set to undergo tests to determine their condition at the time of the incident.
The acting chief also ordered the Regional Franchising and Regulatory Office of the National Capital Region to certify that payments were made to individuals affected by the incident.
Individuals injured in the incident are set to receive P100,000 each, while the family of the person killed will be compensated with P400,000.
Pua called on operators to ensure that drivers are physically and mentally fit before allowing them to operate public transportation vehicles.