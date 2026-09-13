“This is the redemption season Coach Allen (Ricardo) has been telling us” Jimboy Estrada said after dropping 18 points, six assists and four rebounds in the win.

“Coach Allen reminded us to stay composed.”

In what was generally a back-and-forth affair, Letran found itself with a measly one-point cushion late in the fourth, 72-71.

The Knights, though, pulled away when it mattered most with a 9-3 rally capped off by a Jonathan Manalili floater to put last year’s finalists on top, 81-74, with 43.7 ticks remaining.

Letran avoided danger despite a huge discrepancy in the rebounding department where the Altas pulled down 54 rebounds. The Knights only had 39, as a team.

Denzil Walker paced Letran with 21 points while Kevin Santos flirted with a double-double of 15 markers and eight rebounds. Manalili, meanwhile, recorded 12 points and eight assists.

Jan Pagulayan led Perps on offense with 18 points but to no avail. Angelo Gelsano’s double-double of 11 markers and 10 boards was put to waste. L.A. Casinillo also chipped in 11 in the loss.