College of Saint Benilde Blazers leaned on their veterans as they extend their win streak to three after a 73-66 victory over the San Sebastian College Golden Stags in NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball tournament Monday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.
Josh Cajucom paced the blazing Blazers with 20 pointsbon top of five boards, two assists and two steals while Jhommel Ancheta and Justine Sanchez chipped in 14 and 12, respectively.
“We’re happy that we got the win but we’re not satisfied with our performance,” Benilde head coach Paolo Layug stated.
“If we play like this, we’re going to have a really hard time on Friday,” Layug added, as the Taft-based team is scheduled to face the red-hot Arellano Chiefs on the said date.
A 63-all deadlock in the final quarter pushed the Blazers to ride on a 6-0 run for a six-point cushion, 69-63.
Caesleyh Bacani’s triple pumped life for the Golden Stags but a triple by Ian Torres served as the nail in the coffin with the Blazers improving to 5-1.
Meanwhile, Christian Ricio scored 15 points and three boards while Bacani delivered 13 markers for the Golden Stags who slipped down the 0-6 hole.
Singapore penalizes bad public behavior. Transport authorities in the island state announced last month that public bus…
Authorities arrested 244 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, during simultaneous operations against suspected illegal…
The Senate impeachment court’s decision to deny former Senator Antonio Trillanes a subpoena was a consensus reached by…