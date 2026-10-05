“We’re happy that we got the win but we’re not satisfied with our performance,” Benilde head coach Paolo Layug stated.

“If we play like this, we’re going to have a really hard time on Friday,” Layug added, as the Taft-based team is scheduled to face the red-hot Arellano Chiefs on the said date.

A 63-all deadlock in the final quarter pushed the Blazers to ride on a 6-0 run for a six-point cushion, 69-63.

Caesleyh Bacani’s triple pumped life for the Golden Stags but a triple by Ian Torres served as the nail in the coffin with the Blazers improving to 5-1.

Meanwhile, Christian Ricio scored 15 points and three boards while Bacani delivered 13 markers for the Golden Stags who slipped down the 0-6 hole.