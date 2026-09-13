National University Nazareth School seized the solo lead in the UAAP Season 89 boys’ 16-and-under basketball tournament after edging erstwhile unbeaten De La Salle Zobel, 92-88, on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bullpups improved to 3-0, moving ahead of the Junior Archers, who dropped to 2-1, while the Far Eastern University-Diliman Baby Tamaraws remained at 2-0. NUNS also extended its winning streak to 19 games, dating back to its championship run in Season 88 last year.

Despite the victory, the defending champions’ performance left head coach Leo Pujante frustrated, as he stressed the importance of maintaining consistent effort throughout the game.

“Hindi kami pwede mag-relax,” said Pujante. “Hindi natatapos yung game sa first half, sa first two quarters dahil may third and fourth pa. Kaya kailangan mag-start kami ng strong sa third. Yun pa naman ang sinabi ko eh, diba, start strong third quarter. Yun pala kabila ang start strong.”

The Junior Archers, who opened the season with two straight wins following a winless campaign last year, faced their toughest challenge of the tournament against the defending champions.

The Bullpups came out firing, building a 25-point lead at 46-21 after Chandler Cano converted a layup with 4:28 remaining in the second quarter.

DLSZ responded emphatically in the third period. Fonzie Mercado, Andrei Francisco, Ice Purugganan, and David Dizon spearheaded the comeback, helping the Junior Archers pull even at 57-all midway through the quarter.

NUNS regained control in the fourth, with Jessey Arellano, Arnold Flores, Elijah Javier, Dwyane Enriquez, and Aaron Dalanan combining to give the Bullpups an 82-67 advantage with 5:12 left in the game.

The Junior Archers refused to go quietly, however, as Ice Purugganan, Mercado, Enzo Purugganan, Rye Villaruz, and James Enriquez trimmed the deficit to 84-82 with 2:27 remaining.

Flores, Andrie Lopez, and Arellano then delivered the decisive blows, joining forces in a 7-0 run that pushed NUNS ahead, 91-82, with 1:30 left and effectively sealed the victory.