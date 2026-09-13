Poyos and Pre then opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back baskets, with Poyos drilling a three-pointer before Pre followed with a smooth layup to stretch UP’s lead to 71-62.

That proved to be enough cushion for the Fighting Maroons, who fended off every UST attempt to mount a comeback.

“The team really worked hard for this game. Actually, the whole year naman ever since nagstart lahat naman tumatrabaho rin. I believe that this group has its own identity din as a team and for me, whatever we faced especially in the first half, we responded well,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

With Mark Llemit, Amiel Acido, and Donovan Sevilla keeping the Growling Tigers within striking distance, a struggling Noy Remogat found his rhythm late, scoring eight points in the final 4:27 to help keep the Fighting Maroons afloat until the final buzzer.

Nigerian center Francis Nnoruka led UP on both ends of the floor with 18 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes, while Remogat finished with 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting, along with seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Migs Yñiguez also delivered timely shots for 11 points, including three triples, while Alter added nine points.

Poyos, a transferee from Jose Maria College in Davao, impressed in his UP debut with eight points and five assists without committing a turnover in 17 minutes of action. Rainer Maga and Gani Stevens also chipped in eight points apiece.

Pre, the UAAP Season 87 Rookie of the Year at Far Eastern University before transferring to UP, contributed seven points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Llemit led the Growling Tigers with 19 points and three assists, while Acido added 18 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Collins Akowe posted 13 points and 18 rebounds but struggled from the field, shooting 6-of-16.