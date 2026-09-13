His appointment comes as the government shifts greater attention toward consolidating peace gains through development, basic services, livelihood opportunities and stronger local governance.

The NTF-ELCAC said the effort will continue to follow the Whole-of-Nation approach, which brings together national government agencies, local government units, civil society organizations and communities to address conditions linked to armed conflict, including poverty, geographic isolation and limited access to government services.

Pamonag will oversee the National Secretariat as the task force implements the National Action Plan for Unity, Peace and Development 2025-2028.

A key component is the Barangay Development Program, which provides infrastructure and basic services to geographically isolated and formerly conflict-affected communities.

Projects under the program include farm-to-market roads, water systems, electrification, health facilities and schools aimed at improving access to markets, public services and economic opportunities.

The task force said stronger coordination among national agencies and LGUs will be pursued to ensure programs complement one another and respond to the priorities of communities.

Pamonag brings decades of military and civilian government experience to the post.

He played a key role during the 2013 Zamboanga siege and later commanded Joint Special Operations Task Force Trident during the 2017 Marawi siege.

He was also the first Asian recipient of the United States Special Operations Command Medal following operations during the Zamboanga crisis.

After retiring from the Armed Forces of the Philippines with the rank of lieutenant general, Pamonag joined the DSWD as an undersecretary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also serves as co-chairman of the Joint Task Forces on Camps Transformation under the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, which oversees efforts to transform designated Moro Islamic Liberation Front camps into peaceful and productive civilian communities.

The NTF-ELCAC said Pamonag’s leadership will focus on turning peace gains into long-term development by strengthening coordination among government agencies, local governments and communities.