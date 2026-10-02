“The Philippine National Police respects the decision allowing the resumption of NCAP and supports lawful measures that promote road discipline, traffic safety, and efficient enforcement. We encourage all motorists to comply with traffic regulations and remain informed of local ordinances,” Nartatez said.

Manila, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, and San Juan are set to resume NCAP on 5 October. The system uses CCTV cameras, digital cameras, and other technologies to document traffic violations without requiring traffic enforcers to stop motorists.

The resumption follows the Supreme Court’s 3 June 2026 decision that dismissed consolidated petitions challenging NCAP ordinances in Manila, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, and Muntinlupa. The decision, made public on 9 July, also lifted the remaining temporary restraining order against the local ordinances.

While the PNP is not the primary implementing agency for NCAP, Nartatez said police units have been instructed to assist the concerned local governments in its implementation as needed.

As the policy returns to participating cities, Nartatez urged motorists to remain informed and use available legal remedies for any concerns involving reported violations.

“We urge motorists to view NCAP as a tool for promoting safer roads and responsible driving. Those with concerns should make use of the proper channels provided by local governments to verify, contest, or clarify reported violations,” he stated.