The road works was conducted by the DPWH following a directive by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the road networks are safe for the public use, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said.

The road safety measures, Dizon said should be properly closed off portions of the highway needing weather-related repairs from monsoon rains to comply with public safety directives.

On the other hand, major DPWH infrastructure projects across the rest of Bataan province span massive inter-provincial bridges, tourism highways, flood defense, and agricultural access roads.

Also, the department is focusing on the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB) as it moved into the full-scale construction phase for the ₱219.31 billion project.

The project is touted to be one of the longest marine bridges globally, a 32.15-kilometer structure across Manila Bay will directly connect Bataan and Cavite, bypassing Metro Manila congestion.

Also, the Bataan 2nd District Engineering Office is managing a ₱11.7 million preventive maintenance project along segments of the highway.

Gov. J.J. Linao Road (Pilar) completed which is a ₱42.7 million road widening spanning a 1.8-kilometer portion. The project added drainage systems, solar streetlights, and concrete slope protection.

The Bagac-Mariveles road was completed a 2,339-square-meter concrete slope protection wall costing ₱48.25 million in Barangay Malaya, Mariveles, designed to mitigate severe landslide risks along its mountainous curves.