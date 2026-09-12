30th Army Battalion arrives in Iligan City for BARMM Parliamentary Election duty
Army
Army
LANAO DEL NORTE — Brigadier General Bernardo Taqueban, Commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry "Magbalantay" Brigade, Armor Division, warmly welcomed the personnel of the 30th Infantry "Fight On" Battalion, 4th Infantry Division on Saturday at the Headquarters, 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Camp Sultan Badrodin, Brgy. Maria Cristina, Iligan City.
The army unit, led by its Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Rey Vergel Annogue, will join the Mechanized Brigade Armor Division in securing the province of Lanao del Norte for the May 14 BARMM Parliamentary Election.
The 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade expressed its full support and cooperation to the newly arrived troops as they prepare to undertake their mission in the province.
The Brigade likewise emphasized the importance of coordination, discipline, professionalism, and adherence to the rule of law together with COMELEC, national and local government agencies, and stakeholders in the area in performing their mandated duties and missions.
With the deployment of the 30th Infantry "Fight On" Battalion, the Philippine Army reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the democratic process while ensuring the safety and security of the Bangsamoro communities throughout the BARMM Parliamentary Election 2026.