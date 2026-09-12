The 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade expressed its full support and cooperation to the newly arrived troops as they prepare to undertake their mission in the province.

The Brigade likewise emphasized the importance of coordination, discipline, professionalism, and adherence to the rule of law together with COMELEC, national and local government agencies, and stakeholders in the area in performing their mandated duties and missions.

With the deployment of the 30th Infantry "Fight On" Battalion, the Philippine Army reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the democratic process while ensuring the safety and security of the Bangsamoro communities throughout the BARMM Parliamentary Election 2026.