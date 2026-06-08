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Liquor stealers arrested

Liquor stealers arrested
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Police arrested two fugitives early Saturday who were wanted for allegedly stealing P45,000 worth of liquor from a delivery truck in Quezon province earlier this year.

The suspects, ages 22 and 26, were taken into custody along Balete Street in Quezon City’s Commonwealth neighborhood.

Liquor stealers arrested
Repeat offenders for robbery nabbed in follow-up operation at Quezon City

Lt. Col. Gemmer Tubiera, commander of the Batasan Police Station, said detectives tracked down the unemployed men after receiving a tip from an informant.

“An asset tipped us off that two individuals with active robbery warrants from Sariaya, Quezon, were hiding in our jurisdiction,” Tubiera said. “We apprehended the first suspect, who then pointed out his accomplice.”

The theft occurred in February 2026 in Sariaya, a municipality in Quezon province.

Quezon City arrest
Sariaya robbery case
liquor theft Philippines
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