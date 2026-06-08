Liquor stealers arrested

Lt. Col. Gemmer Tubiera, commander of the Batasan Police Station, said detectives tracked down the unemployed men after receiving a tip from an informant.

“An asset tipped us off that two individuals with active robbery warrants from Sariaya, Quezon, were hiding in our jurisdiction,” Tubiera said. “We apprehended the first suspect, who then pointed out his accomplice.”

The theft occurred in February 2026 in Sariaya, a municipality in Quezon province.