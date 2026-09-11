SmarTrade, a Philippine-based financial education company, said higher income from side hustles and freelance work does not necessarily translate into greater financial security without proper money management.

The company said additional earnings can easily be absorbed by everyday expenses when individuals lack the knowledge and discipline to manage their finances effectively.

Since its founding in 2017, SmarTrade said it has provided free financial literacy training to 48,951 Filipinos through more than 2,880 sessions in 725 communities across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Its programs include free webinars, seminars and one-on-one coaching aimed at helping participants better understand personal finance and financial markets.

“Financial education should not feel intimidating or inaccessible,” said Joyce Mayo, president and chief executive officer of SmarTrade.

“Our goal is to give Filipinos a place where they can start learning, ask questions, and gradually build their understanding of financial markets.”

SmarTrade said its programs focus on personal finance management, how financial markets operate and risk management, with the goal of helping participants make informed financial decisions before considering active participation in the markets.

The company plans to continue expanding its community-based sessions and coaching programs nationwide, citing financial literacy as an important factor in improving the long-term economic security of Filipino households.