As part of its Balik Eskwela 2026 Community Outreach, SmarTrade assisted about 200 Grade 1 and Grade 2 students at Sto. Niño Elementary School in San Mateo, Rizal.

Working with ATFX Cares, Cosmos Lodge No. 8 and local government partners, the organization distributed school bags, school supplies, lunch bags, tumblers and food packs. Volunteers also conducted a feeding program and repainted classrooms and chairs to help improve the students' learning environment.

The program included inspirational talks and interactive activities aimed at encouraging students as they prepare for the new school year.

SmarTrade also partnered with ATFX Cares and Dream Big Pilipinas to hold a football outreach program at the Thomas Aquinas Field in San Juan, Manila.

The activity brought together children ages 6 to 17 from underserved communities, including the families of construction workers and street vendors. Through football training and team activities, participants learned values such as discipline, teamwork, perseverance and self-confidence.

According to SmarTrade, the outreach programs were made possible through the collaboration of volunteers, educators, local government officials and community partners committed to creating better opportunities for Filipino youth.

The company said it will continue expanding its community engagement initiatives through education, mentorship and financial literacy programs.