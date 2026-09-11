The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed on 9 September at Bajada Suites in Davao City. Representatives from the Malaysian Consulate Office, the Davao City government, NCMF Region XI and Grab Philippines attended the signing.

“Our vision is to build an inclusive platform that empowers consumers to make food choices with absolute confidence,” said RJ Cabaluna, Grab Philippines vice president for cities.

“That means going beyond basic food delivery and equipping our app with the right filters and verification systems needed by the Muslim community. We are proud to partner with NCMF Region XI in taking this practical step toward strengthening the local halal food ecosystem and ensuring Grab remains a trusted partner for diverse dietary needs.”

Under the partnership, Davao City-based merchants must first receive NCMF endorsement before they can be tagged as halal on GrabFood.

Grab said searches for the term “halal” will show merchants vetted by recognized halal certification bodies. The Philippine Halal logo will also appear on merchant icons as an additional identifier.

Muslim-owned establishments endorsed by NCMF may also display a “Muslim-owned” tag to improve their visibility in relevant search results.

Grab is also reviewing restaurant listings to remove inaccurate or unsupported use of the word “halal” in merchant names.

The two organizations are also exploring future programs, including halal merchant education, consumer-awareness campaigns and capacity-building activities.

“This partnership goes beyond just an app feature—it is about respecting traditions and building a community where Muslim Filipinos and travelers can order food without worry or hesitation,” said Arch. Sherrila Porza-Sawah, regional director of NCMF Region XI.

“By working directly with a platform like Grab, we are reducing the barriers to discovering certified halal food and ensuring that our Muslim merchants and consumers are supported.”

Grab and NCMF Region XI said the partnership is intended to help build a more inclusive and credible halal food ecosystem in Davao City.