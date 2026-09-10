The suspect, a married resident of Lingayen, was taken into custody during the operation, police said.

Authorities recovered two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing the suspected shabu, as well as one genuine P500 bill allegedly used as buy-bust money.

Police said the seized items were marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses, as mandated by law.

The suspect is expected to face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.