Go’s Malasakit Team distributed food packs, shirts, pens and other essential items to the beneficiaries.

Go said government assistance, accessible health care and social support programs should reach vulnerable families, particularly those living outside major urban centers.

His office will continue working with local officials and community leaders to identify residents who need assistance, he added.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” Go said.

(I will never waste the opportunity you have given me. I will work for the Filipino people. That is what I can offer you, my passion for public service.)