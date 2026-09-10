As of September 8, the project was set to be transmitted to the DPWH Central Office for funding consideration under the Quick Response Fund.

The proposed seawall is intended to address the continuing retreat of the shoreline and help protect the community from further erosion and scouring caused by strong wave action and other coastal conditions.

According to the DPWH assessment, Barangay Pantoc is highly exposed to coastal erosion because of its location facing the open sea. Previous typhoon damage, combined with prolonged monsoon rains, high tides and storm surges, has further weakened the shoreline.

More than 80 percent of the barangay’s 1,115 residents have reportedly been affected by the worsening coastal erosion.

The situation escalated on September 2 when two houses were swept away by seawater, while four other houses remained at risk as the shoreline continued to recede.

The beach has reportedly lost nearly 10 meters of shoreline since the rainy season began this year, compared with the usual three to five meters of erosion recorded annually.

While awaiting the proposed permanent protection structure, the DPWH deployed 2,000 sandbags to critical areas affected by severe scouring to help lessen the impact of waves.

Residents joined personnel from the local government, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Army, Philippine Coast Guard and other government agencies in the sandbagging operations. Volunteers from various nongovernment organizations also participated in the effort.

Additional sandbags and gabion baskets were provided by the local and provincial governments, neighboring barangays and NGOs to reinforce vulnerable portions of the shoreline.

The provincial government conducted an assessment of the affected area on September 3 to determine further interventions.

Affected residents, particularly those staying at the evacuation center, subsequently received hot meals and shelter repair kits. Local government assistance also included five kilograms of rice, canned goods and hygiene kits.

Local officials continue to monitor the situation and coordinate assistance as coastal erosion remains a threat to homes and other properties in the barangay.

The ongoing emergency measures are intended to provide temporary protection while the proposed reinforced concrete seawall is being pursued as a longer-term solution to stabilize the shoreline and reduce the risk to the community.