



“Our learners have proven that they have the grit, curiosity, and drive to improve, as shown by our gains across all PISA domains. However, our children must also feel safe,” Angara said.



“While we take note that physical bullying reports are down compared to 2018, the PISA findings reinforce that cyberbullying is a serious challenge that requires a firm, direct response,” he added.



The 2025 PISA results showed that reports of students being made fun of and being hit or pushed each fell by 17 percentage points from 2018. Reports of students being threatened declined by 16 points, while those subjected to nasty rumors fell by 13 points.



But DepEd identified cyberbullying as an emerging concern as Filipino students spend more of their lives online. It said the gains must be matched by measures that keep learners safe and able to focus on their studies.



The department is implementing Department Order No. 6, or the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment, which consolidates rules on learner protection, discipline and school safety.



The guidelines allow schools to act on certain misconduct committed outside school, including online behavior, when it creates a hostile learning environment, violates a learner’s rights or disrupts school operations.



Serious online harassment, including the circulation of degrading videos or explicit material and threats against learners or school personnel, may trigger formal investigation and disciplinary proceedings.



DepEd's sanctions framework provides escalating penalties for serious violations, including suspension, non-readmission and exclusion, while cases that may constitute crimes may be referred to law enforcement.



Under the proposed system, cybercrime and law enforcement agencies would handle digital investigations, while schools would be responsible for immediate and proportionate safety measures and learning-continuity plans.



DepEd is also incorporating digital citizenship, socio-emotional learning and values education into basic education, while encouraging participation in sports, student government, clubs, scouting, journalism and the arts.



It said classroom discussions on online risks and cyberbullying conducted with Stairway Foundation Inc. during Safer Internet Day reached about 4.9 million learners.



The department's Kaagapay Program also seeks to equip parents and parent substitutes to identify online threats and discuss cyberbullying with children.###