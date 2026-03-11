Two-thirds of children say cyberbullying is rising worldwide: UN survey

Dr. Najat Maalla M’jid, the Special Representative behind the survey, warned of the alarming trend and called for faster and more coordinated action from governments, technology companies and communities to better protect children online.

“During her presentation [to the UN Human Rights Council], Ms. M’jid highlighted that the rapid development of generative AI is reshaping cyberbullying, making it faster and harder to detect, enabling deepfakes, automated targeting, and the manipulation of children through tools they trust and cannot distinguish from real human interaction,” the UN Meetings Coverage and Press Releases said.

M’jid stressed that protecting children online requires a coordinated effort from all sectors involved in the digital environment.